AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – Governor Janet Mills administration is ending the use of photos on food benefits cards. They say there is no evidence such efforts cut down on fraud. The administration says federal officials have warned Maine that it doesn’t adequately inform users that the program is voluntary. They say some households have been wrongly denied grocery purchases because their picture wasn’t on the EBT cards.
Governor Mills administration is ending use of photos on food benefit cards
Posted: Sun 1:02 PM, Apr 28, 2019