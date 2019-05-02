Governor Mills to Convene Meeting of Reconstituted Children’s Cabinet

Today, Governor Mills will convene the first meeting of the Children’s Cabinet under her Administration. Governor Mills announced in her Inaugural Address that she would reconstitute the Children’s Cabinet, which was created in 1995 by then-Governor Angus King as a forum for government agencies to collaborate on policies to support Maine children. The Children’s Cabinet is comprised of the Commissioners of the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education, Labor, Public Safety, and Corrections, and, by invitation, the Chief Justice of Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court.

Governor Mills will deliver opening remarks at the meeting tomorrow. Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, the Chair of the Cabinet, will then lead the meeting. Commissioners and representatives from the participating agencies will also be present.

Earlier in the day, Governor Mills will also deliver remarks at the Maine National Guard 28th Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in recognition of the National Day of Prayer and will greet members of the United Bikers of Maine at the Blaine House for tea in recognition of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.