Governor Mills to Maine People: “We will not give up on each other.”

Augusta, MAINE – As Maine enters Stage 1 of the Governor’s Restarting Maine’s Economy Plan today, Governor Janet Mills spoke directly to the people of Maine today to tell them that, although times are tough, Maine people will persevere and will not give up on each other:

“This virus is testing the limits of our patience, the limits of our economic stability, the limits of our state’s health and endurance. In this, our 200th year, let us stand up to show the world who we are; let’s show them that, no matter the challenge, no matter the difficulty, we will persevere. Let’s keep talking. […],” Governor Mills said.

“Let’s work harder than ever in these next few months to keep this thing at bay and keep our people – and our economy – safe. We can do this. I believe in you, in the faith, ingenuity and willpower of the people of Maine. I believe in our great State. And I will do everything I can to save it. I am not a quitter. Maine people are not quitters.

“People are angry and frustrated, some losing patience. But no matter what, we will listen to each other. We will work with each other. We will do everything in our power to keep each other safe. We will not give up on each other, never quit each other. And I will never quit you,” she concluded.

