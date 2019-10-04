Governor proclaims October 5th as Firefighter's Recognition Day

Governor Janet Mills proclaimed Saturday, October 5th, as Firefighter’s Recognition Day.

“Like all first responders, Maine’s firefighters courageously put their lives at risk every day to protect us and ensure our safety,” says Governor Janet Mills. “Too many times this year, our firefighters have laid down their lives in the line of duty and we remain forever grateful for their sacrifice. Tomorrow, I urge the people of Maine to join me in thanking our firefighters for their service and selflessness.”