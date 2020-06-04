Graduations in Aroostook County

Fort Fairfield MHS: June 7th at 3:00pm. The graduates will be seated together, under a large tent, following the CDC guidelines. The families and community will be able to watch the graduation ceremony in a drive up fashion. The vehicles will be parked on the varsity baseball and track fields, and the ceremony tent will be on the hill overlooking these areas. Each graduate will have two reserved parking spaces for family. Weather permitting, the graduates will march from the school out to the tent. Pictures of the event will be captured by Pine and Blossom Media and provided to the students and their families. The event will also be streamed by WHOU on our website, facebook page, FM radio as well as on a big screen during the event. Graduates will be called up one at a time to get their diploma and any other academic/athletic awards.

Washburn District High School will be hosting an in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, June 5 at 7:00pm. Due to the small number of seniors we have this year, we can do one graduation with all essential people in attendance. In complying with the governor's orders of a gathering of 50 people or less, we have 6 staff members, the 6 graduates and their family members. Each graduate will be given 6 tickets for family members. No one will be permitted in the building without a ticket. All of our seating is set at appropriate distances for social distancing. As far as handing out diplomas and scholarships, we will be fine tuning those details this week as we meet with students and parents.

Easton: will be holding 2 graduation ceremonies, on June 5th, 5:00pm and 7:00pm with all 18 graduates in both events. Students are allowed to invite their parents only, and they will be divided between the two ceremonies and appropriately distanced in our gymnasium. Immediately following the first graduation ceremony, we will be having a celebratory parade through the town of Easton as a special way of honoring our students while giving us time to clean/disinfect the school. The second ceremony will then begin at 7:00 and will be live-streamed by WHOU at the following address: https://www.whou.live/browse

Throughout both events the utmost care and planning has taken place in order to keep students, parents and staff healthy and safe through social distancing practices.

Presque Isle High School seniors will be graduating in small, in-person sessions of 9 graduates at a time in the PIHS gymnasium on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6. Each graduate can invite up to 4 people and will be given a one hour time slot to participate in graduation and receive their diplomas. Our graduation will be streamed online on WHOU. Parents, school and town officials have been planning to host a farewell parade for the Class of 2020 on Thursday, June 4 at 6:00pm. PIPD will be escorting seniors in their cars from the North St. parking lot, through the underpass at PIHS, on to Allen St, and finishing on Main Street. WAGM is planning on streaming the parade online. We also have a Project Graduation committee made up of parents of the Class of 2020 that is planning to have an in-person celebration for seniors when/if the restrictions are lifted and large groups are permitted to gather.

East Grand - Graduation this Friday, only 4 students graduating so one family gets half the soccer field, another family gets the other half, one family half of the baseball field and the last family gets half of that. Guests can watch in cars from parking lot. Will be live streamed. They will send me pictures.

Hodgdon- Graduates will be on soccer field, 32 seniors. They will social distance each student while they were masks. Parents watch from the parking lot in their cars, each senior gets one vehicle so they don't have too many people in one spot. They will send me pictures and videos.

Katahdin - Families will be in cars with the graduates. They will form a line on the front lawn where they will drive up to pick up their diplomas. This will be live streamed. They will send me pictures.

SAHS - Friday, June 12th. Graduates will be on the soccer field six feet apart while wearing masks. Parents and everyone else will be in cars, similar to a drive in movie. There will be a parade through the town after the ceremony. They will send me pictures and videos.

Caribou High School Graduation day is this Sunday, June 7th. The commencement ceremony will begin as soon as all vehicles from the motorcade have entered the Caribou High School driveway.

While in line at Caribou High School please tune your vehicle’s radio to 87.9. Families that are on site will be able to listen to the graduation by tuning their vehicle radio to 87.9. The broadcast will be able to be heard even though you may not be able to see the stage.

Live stream - For those family members and friends that won’t be able to attend the ceremony we will be live streaming with WHOU.

Greater Houlton Christian Academy Sunday, June 7th at 2pm at Military Street Baptist Church

Madawaska high school Thursday, June 11 graduation ceremony at the skylight drive-in theater in Madawaska

Wisdom high school: Ceremony will be on Tuesday, June 16 graduation ceremony at the skylight drive-in theater in Madawaska.

Fort Kent community high school: graduation will be a socially distanced soccer field graduation with parent guests parked around the track that forms a perimeter around the soccer field. This graduation ceremony will be on Friday, June 12.

Houlton The staging for the parade will begin at Houlton Middle-High School at 5pm, with the parade leaving the school at 5:45pm. The parade will begin arriving at the Houlton International Airport at 6:15pm, but parade participants should expect some delays when entering the fenced area, as the parking configuration will require a significant amount of time. The actual graduation ceremony will begin at 7:00pm, or shortly thereafter (but not before).

Ashland District School: Sunday, June 14th, at 1 p.m. The first ceremony is scheduled for 9:00am. The ceremony itself will run as close to normal as possible. They will march in single file and be placed socially distanced around the stage in the auditorium. We will have the Salutatory and Valedictory speeches with a song in between by several class members. There will be a class slide show. We are announcing scholarships, but not handing anything physical out. Students will be announced for their diplomas and pick them up from a table, move to the front and get their pictures taken. They will march out single file.

Only half of the students will be given tickets for their families/friends for each ceremony. Four tickets to each graduate will keep our numbers at 50 per ceremony with the staff necessary to run the program. No staff and only one board member (Chair) will be present. The second ceremony will start at 1:00pm with the auditorium and equipment being cleaned and sanitized in between the two ceremonies.

Van Burn: Date TBD

