Grand Isle crash leaves driver and passenger with minor injuries

On Monday, April 29 at around 10:30 AM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a single vehicle crash on Main Street in Grand Isle.

Upon arrival on scene, Deputy Sheriff Jesse Belanger determined that a 17 year old male from Van Buren was southbound on Main Street in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway, striking a utility pole.

The driver and a passenger received minor injuries. The driver was transported by ambulance to Cary Medical Center in Caribou as a precautionary measure.

The crash is still under investigation but it appears that speed was a factor in the crash. Charges are likely pending in this matter. The occupants were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Grand Isle Fire Department and the Van Buren Ambulance Service. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

