Grant allows city to purchase sculpture for Vera Estey House garden

Kim Smith, secretary/treasurer for the Presque Isle Historical Society, says "We've kind of had this vision of turning it into a garden, where people could come and sit and read a book, meditate, have a picnic lunch, even have a nice garden wedding. And we have finally gotten a grant from the Leonard and Mildred Ferguson Foundation to start that work."

The grant is for $12,000 and will enabling the Historical Society to level the yard, install garden art and plants, and create a tiered flowerbed next to the house. A ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th, to officially unveil the city's first piece of public art.