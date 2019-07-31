Grant will aid Madawaska's efforts to revitalize downtown

Towns seeking to make improvements such as lighting and sidewalks often rely on voter-approved bonds or grants awarded by the federal and state government. Keith Cyr, Economic & Community Development Director for Madawaska, says the town did all three, with the first portion, the bond, passing last fall.

The bond, for $3 million dollars, along with the Northern Border Regional Commission's grant for $500,000 and the state's economic development grant for $100,000, will go a long way in revitalizing the downtown area. Lighting, sidewalks and parking top the list of planned improvements.