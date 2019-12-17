EASTON, Maine - Town Manager Jim Gardner says town officials have approved converting the fluorescent lighting currently in use to LED lights. Upgrades will be made in the town office, fire department, the bus garage, and at the highway department. The total cost of the project will run around $17,000. Gardner says more than half of that will be covered by grants from Efficiency Maine and the Maine Nature Conservancy, totalling over $9,000.
Grants will help cover cost of lighting upgrades in Easton's municipal buildings
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Tue 5:50 PM, Dec 17, 2019