The Edmundston Great Pumpkin Day Organizing Committee and the Arts and Culture Department of the City of Edmundston, are proud to launch the 21st edition of this very popular family event, which will take place on Sunday, September 29th from 11 am to 4 pm at the Fraser Marina. Admission is free.

Again this year, the public is invited to participate by registering a giant pumpkin (yellow stem), a garden pumpkin (regular pumpkin with green stem) or the largest tomato. Results of the official pumpkin weigh-in at 2 pm will be registered with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization that ensures fairness and camaraderie between the various competition venues. Interested parties can register by contacting the Edmundston Arts Centre at 506.739.2127 and on the day of the activity, on-site, until 11 am.

During this day, visitors will also be able to discover creations by more than thirty exhibitors, including arts and crafts, as well as local products. In addition, it will be possible to visit the Fall Colour Painting and Sculpture Symposium, as it will take place simultaneously at Artisan's Square on September 28 and 29 from 11 am to 5 pm. Thirty artists and exhibitors will be on-site, in addition to a demonstration of pastel (Saturday) and wood carving (Sunday).

Musical performances with the band INTERFACE (Saturday) and Bruno Jacques Pelletier (Sunday) are also planned. Entrance to the symposium is free.

CONTACTS: Mr. Richard Plourde, Committee Chair, citrouille.edmundston@gmail.com or Andréanne Caron, Logistics Officer, Arts and Culture Department, City of Edmundston, 506.739.2127, andreanne.caron@edmundston.ca