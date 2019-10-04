Greenhouse provides students with growing opportunities

As with any construction project, it takes a little green to get things started. A generous donation by Don and Linda Zillman served as catalyst for the greenhouse project that now bears their name at the UMPI campus. But Don Zillman says it wouldn't have been possible without community support.

"I'm so pleased that so many others have jumped into both this project and the other parts of the agricultural program that campus is putting together and is just growing wonderfully," says Don Zillman, former president of UMPI.

