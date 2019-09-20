Griffith Farms in Fort Fairfield burglarized

According to Fort Fairfield Police department on September 19th, Griffith Farms in Fort Fairfield was burglarized during the night. Fort Fairfield police officer Dale Keegan led the investigation today and as a result, Joshua Ellis, age 23 from Limestone was charged with the crime. All property stolen was recovered and returned to Griffith Farms. Limestone Police assisted in the investigation. Ellis faces felony charges for burglary and has a November court date.