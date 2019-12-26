Josh Tweedie owns the Star City IGA in Presque Isle, Mars Hill IGA, and the Hilltop IGA in Fort Fairfield. Tweedie says he saw the need when he first took over the chain a few years ago. He's been providing the elderly and shut-ins who live in town, delivery service in Presque Isle since he's been with the business.
Grocery store offers delivery service for elderly and shut-ins
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Thu 11:22 AM, Dec 26, 2019
