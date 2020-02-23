Haiti police exchange fire with troops near national palace

Off-duty police officers and their supporters have exchanged fire for nearly two hours with members of the newly reconstituted Haitian army in front of the national palace.

The violence Sunday was a dangerous escalation of protests over police pay and working conditions.

Police say at least three police officers were wounded.

Associated Press journalists saw dozens of men who said they were off-duty officers march with hundreds of supporters toward the palace in the latest in days of demonstrations demanding better pay for Haitian law-enforcement officers.

The protest stopped outside the army headquarters facing the palace and then gunfire broke out.

