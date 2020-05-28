Halfway Home Pet Rescue has received 2 grants one each of Ten Thousand Dollars from the Maine Community Foundation

Halfway Home Pet Rescue has received 2 grants one each of $10,000 from the Maine Community Foundation Aroostook County Fund and the other from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation to help people affected with the COVID-19 situation cope with the expense of feeding their dogs and cats as well as to provide free spay/neuter for the animals. To be enrolled in the free spay/neuter clinic please email norma@halfwayhomepetrescue.org. Food supplies for the dogs and cats can be distributed through each town's local police department in Aroostook County. Police Departments are asked to contact norma@halfwayhomepetrescue.org to arrange a time for them to pick up a large supply of pet food for their town at the Halfway Home pick-up site in Caribou. Call your local police to see if they are participating in the free pet food COVID-19 program. The goal of this program is to assure that no domestic pet goes into a shelter environment due to the inability of the family to provide food and sterilization surgery.