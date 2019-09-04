Halfway Home Pet Rescue receives grant for spay/neuter clinics

Maine Community Foundation via the Belvedere Animal Welfare Foundation has given Halfway Home Pet Rescue, HHPR, a grant of $9995 for the purpose of spay/neuter clinics for cats of low-income families as well as working low-income families. The first cost ($25), low-income clinic per cat will be held on October 19th. The clinic will provide spay/neuter, Rabies and distemper vaccination, ear mite treatment, parasite control and microchip identification. The co-pay of $25.00 is to the family with HHPR paying for the balance of treatment. At this time, there are no more spaces available for female cats and owners will need to be placed on a waiting list for the next clinic. There are, at this time, 7 spaces left available for male cats. If interested in having this financial assistance to spay/neuter your cat, please contact Norma Milton at 999-1075.