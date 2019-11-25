Hamlin man arrested after brief motor vehicle pursuit

On Sunday, November 24 at approximately 6 PM, Deputy Sheriff Michael DeLena was traveling southbound on Main St. in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle heading towards his location at a high rate of speed. Deputy DeLena confirmed with his radar unit that the vehicle was traveling at 85 miles per hour in a posted 30 mile per hour zone in a highly populated area on Main Street. Deputy DeLena also observed that the vehicle was attempting to elude a Van Buren Police Department Officer as they were behind the vehicle with their emergency lights and sirens activated.

Deputy DeLena was able to turn around and get behind the vehicle and pursued the Subaru hatchback for a brief period until the vehicle came around a curve while heading southbound on Champlain Street. The vehicle went off the roadway, launched into the air and struck a building owned by Marquis Farms of Van Buren.

Deputy DeLena was able to immediately take the driver into custody. The driver of the vehicle, Lance Labreck (24) of Hamlin was arrested and transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Labreck was not injured in the crash.

Labreck is being held at the Aroostook County Jail on charges of driving to endanger, attempting to elude a police officer, operating after suspension, illegal attachment of plates, aggravated criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release.

Deputy DeLena was assisted on scene by the US Border Patrol, the Van Buren Police Dept and their K-9 unit.

The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

