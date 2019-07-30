Hand-painted license plate sticker gets A for effort, but T for ticket

Having a keen eye for detail pays off in any job, especially in law enforcement.

A Nebraska State trooper’s sharp eye caught a driver who was trying to pass off a hand-painted vehicle registration sticker on his license plate as the real thing.

“So, here's a new one; this person put some time & effort into trying to duck out of registering their vehicle,” said a tweet from Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Charlie Cook. “Notice the date stickers? They're painted on.”

The State Patrol’s Facebook page also noted the accomplishment by Trooper Adams Strode, including an extra dose of snark.

“Art is great and no doubt it takes talent. However, that talent does not amount to actually having valid vehicle registration,” the post said. “Great catch by Trooper Strode.”

The plates were confiscated. The driver was cited for no valid registration and fictitious plates.

