Handwritten thank you note and flowers left on Odessa officer's vehicle

An Odessa Police officer left his home Monday morning and walked to his police vehicle where he found a handwritten note and some flowers, according to Support Our Permian Basin Police Officers.

The note stated: “I do not know you and you do not know me, but I thank you for your sacrifice. You put your life on the line every day to protect our community. I cannot express how grateful I am. Thank you so much. Sincerely, Bria Montes.”

The officer, who would like to remain anonymous, said, “Wow, that is a powerful message. Thank you, Bria Montes, for this small act of appreciation. It means more to me than you can ever know. This is why we ALL will suit up tonight, and every single day, and hit the streets of Odessa."

He goes on to say, "And I can assure you that if your child, mother, father, brother, sister, or family calls, I will respond with everything I have to protect them from the evil that exists. Please keep supporting them. Keep reminding them you appreciate them for doing a thankless job. It’s the little things, I promise you.”

