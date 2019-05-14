Haney's Building Supplies celebrates 20 years

20 years went by in a flash for Haney’s Building Supplies as they are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

According to Troy Haney, Owner of Haney’s Building Supplies, the idea came up to have a kitchen and bath shop because there was a need in the community for it.

"Amazing! It’s quick, it’s hard to believe that twenty years has gone by. I had no idea we would be doing what we’re doing today twenty years ago, I really had plan to do a nice little kitchen and bath shop which grew into people wanting us to build homes and help them construct homes and design them and we did that for a long time," he said.

They will be celebrating their twentieth anniversary on Saturday.