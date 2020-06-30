Hannaford issues recall for Fresh Express salad kits

Fresh Express Veggie Medleys Farmer's Garden (9 oz)
UPC #07127928102
Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Turkey & Bacon Chef Salad Kit (1 Kit)
UPC #07127940708
Location: Produce
Sell By Dates: June 20 through July 7, 2020
Possible Purchase Dates: 5/27/20 - 6/27/20
Reason for Recall: The vendor has recalled these products due to the potential link between the ingredients and the Midwest Cyclospora outbreak.
For more information or to answer any questions you may have, please contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.