Hannaford issues recall for Fresh Express salad kits

Fresh Express Veggie Medleys Farmer's Garden (9 oz)

UPC #07127928102

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Turkey & Bacon Chef Salad Kit (1 Kit)

UPC #07127940708

Location: Produce

Sell By Dates: June 20 through July 7, 2020

Possible Purchase Dates: 5/27/20 - 6/27/20

Reason for Recall: The vendor has recalled these products due to the potential link between the ingredients and the Midwest Cyclospora outbreak.

For more information or to answer any questions you may have, please contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.

