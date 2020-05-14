Hannaford plans to hire approximately 2,000 associates at stores throughout New England and New York

Scarborough, Maine – May 14, 2020 – Hannaford Supermarkets today announced plans to hire approximately 2,000 associates at stores throughout its five-state territory, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts.

The hiring effort is designed to support stores, existing associates and customers during a period of increased demand related to the global health pandemic, as well as providing additional capacity for Hannaford To Go curbside pickup service.

“We are actively growing the Hannaford team and expediting our efforts to hire and train new associates. Expanding our team will allow us to better serve our customers while continuing to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our shoppers and associates,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Director of Talent Development Scott LeClair. “Hannaford is an exciting place to work filled with a lot of opportunity. As a company, we welcome diversity, encourage career growth and celebrate teamwork. Our stores are a place where you can really make a difference right now.”

Hannaford has hired more than 2,200 store associates since mid-March. As part of this largescale hiring effort, Hannaford is working with major employers in the hospitality, tourism and retail industries to connect furloughed workers with open positions within its stores.

Available positions vary by store with an emphasis on front end, grocery stockers and Hannaford To Go. Full and part-time opportunities are available, as well as temporary positions. Interested applicants can visit Hannaford.com/Careers for more information and to complete an online application.

