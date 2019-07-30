Have you seen this stolen dirt bike?

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen dirt bike.

The dirt bike was stolen from the front yard of a residence on the Band Office Road on Tobique First Nation. The theft is believed to have occurred on July 28, 2019, sometime between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The dirt bike is a white and red 2003 CFR 450 with numbers 118 on the sides. It also has a CDI box.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dirt bike, or who may have information about this theft, is asked to call the Tobique First Nation RCMP at 506-273-5003, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.