Have you seen this stolen pickup truck or suspect vehicle?

The Woodstock RCMP is hoping information from the public can help locate a pickup truck that was stolen from a business in Hartland, N.B.

The stolen vehicle is a silver 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, with New Brunswick license plate CRG 151. The vehicles identification number is 1C6RD7GT7CS319898. The pickup truck was stolen from a parking lot on McLean Avenue around 10 p.m, on November 10, 2019.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage showing the suspect being dropped off by an individual driving a dark GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck who left the scene shortly after the theft.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the truck since then, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

