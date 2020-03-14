Road Closure due to 5 Car Pile Up

Updated: Sat 12:22 PM, Mar 14, 2020

State Police are currently investigating multiple crashes on Route 161 in Cross Lake one of which is a five car pile up with injuries. Route 161 will be closed due to white out conditions in Cross Lake until further notice and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible. Visibility due to high winds is making driving conditions poor in other areas of Aroostook County as well.

 