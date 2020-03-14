State Police are currently investigating multiple crashes on Route 161 in Cross Lake one of which is a five car pile up with injuries. Route 161 will be closed due to white out conditions in Cross Lake until further notice and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible. Visibility due to high winds is making driving conditions poor in other areas of Aroostook County as well.
Road Closure due to 5 Car Pile Up
Posted: Sat 12:16 PM, Mar 14, 2020 |
Updated: Sat 12:22 PM, Mar 14, 2020
A Presque Isle High School senior was in the nation's capital putting a spotlight on higher education for rural students