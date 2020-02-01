Head On Collision in Cross Lake Friday

On Friday, January 31, 2020, at approximately 1150 AM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle crash near 2040 Caribou Road in Cross Lake. Upon arrival on scene, Deputy Sheriff Nathan Chisholm determined that Marilyn Pinette (75) of Caribou was operating her 2014 Toyota Tacoma northbound on the Caribou Road in. Ross Lake when she lost control of her vehicle after hitting ice on the roadway. Pinette’s vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and collided head on with Serge Roy (60) of Cross Lake who was southbound in his 2017 Ford F-150. Pinette also had an adult passenger in the vehicle.

All occupants involved were transported by ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent with non life threatening injuries. Deputies were assisted on scene by Ambulance Service Inc., North Lakes Fire, Fort Kent Fire Department and the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency.

The vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage. All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

