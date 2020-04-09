Headbands for healthcare workers

We're hearing a lot about personal protective equipment, or PPE lately. For those healthcare workers on the frontlines of this pandemic, wearing PPE.. like masks has become an all day, everyday thing..but for some that's starting to irritate their skin. When a woman from The County saw healthcare workers were having this issue she shifted her at home business of making personalized baby hats, to something that could provide a little comfort for those who need it most.

"I have a bunch of extra fabric that's left over from my hats and headbands."

Casey Blackstone is demonstrating how a few pieces of scrap fabric sewn together with a couple of buttons on the side could help alleviate the irritation masks are starting to cause some healthcare workers.

(Blackstone) "A couple family members had shared this post that went around about headbands with buttons on them because the masks that people where were rubbing on their ears and I have a bunch of fabric that I have in my stock just from the hats and headbands so I said what the heck, try to figure out something, I just kind of went off a picture and I had taken a couple of pictures and I have posted it on my Facebook and just asked if there were any modifications that need to be done or if anyone would be interested and I am overwhelmed."

Blackstone runs her own business called Nap time Knots where she makes personalized baby hats. She started that in 2017 after she had her first son. Since then her business has grown…and now she has a purpose for the extra fabric.

(Blackstone) "It's just my time and I love being in front of the sewing machine and like I said, it is just my little thank you for those who have to be put in the front line while I get to be home safe with my boys."

She started making the headbands just a little over a week ago.. already she's cut, sown, pressed, buttoned, packaged and shipped 258.

(Blackstone) "I guess it just really goes to show the need and want for these because the PPEs rubbing against their ear and these people wearing them day in and day out so I guess for me being able to give them a little bit of comfort by giving them these headbands it's just the least I could do."

Blackstone hopes her idea that steamed from her nap time knot business is one that will bring some comfort to those putting their lives on the line everyday...and hopes they too will soon get some rest from working on the frontlines of this pandemic.