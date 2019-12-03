Health care providers offer tips on treating eczema

Dry skin and winter go hand-in-hand. But what if you suffer from eczema, which is an allergic reaction brought on by dry conditions? You can experience outbreaks of eczema all year round, as a result of the heat. In summer, from the sun; in winter, from the warm layers of clothes we wear. Two medical students working at Pines Health Center in Van Buren offer advice on the topic.

"Something either rubs our skin and irritates it, or something internally just irritates our skin and outwardly we get a little bit of this rash that's sometimes itchy, a little bit red, not usually raised but it can be," says Katie Kowalk, Third Year P.A. Student, working at Pines Health Center in Van Buren.