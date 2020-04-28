Health officials are compiling guidelines for when things begin to reopen

WASHINGTON (AP) - Health officials are compiling guidelines to help businesses, churches and other organizations safely reopen when the time comes. Among the recommendations: Businesses should close break rooms, restaurants should consider disposable menus and plates, and schools should have students eat lunch in their classrooms. The draft guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been sent to Washington but still could be revised before the Trump administration unveils it to the public. The CDC put together so-called decision trees for at least seven types of organizations: schools, camps, childcare centers, religious facilities, mass transit systems, workplaces, and bars/restaurants.

