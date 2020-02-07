Healthgrades Report Ranks Maine Lowest in Average Doctor Rating

According to a Healthgrades report, Maine has the lowest average doctor ratings in the U.S and ranks in the bottom three in bedside manner, communication and skill and care quality.

Healthgrades, a report put together by the Medical Group Management Association, analyzes 8.4 million patient reviews from hospitals in the U.S.

The report put the state of Maine as having the lowest average doctor rating, as well as ranking in the bottom three for other categories.

Susan Devoe, the Chief Experience Officer for Northern Maine Medical Center, says a report like Healthgrades is difficult to interpret for hospitals.

She says that Healthgrades is a broad review, so she relies on the surveys that she sends out.

