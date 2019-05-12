Healthy Living for ME receives a three year $450,000 grant

Statewide (Maine) – Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans. Some grant money coming to the County will help prevent some of those falls from happening. Healthy Living for ME – a partnership between three Area Agencies on Aging: Spectrum Generations, SeniorsPlus, and Aroostook Agency on Aging – has recently been awarded a 3-year, $450,000 grant to expand and promote classes which focus on falls prevention for older adults.

Gerard Queally, President & CEO of lead grant applicant Spectrum Generations said, “Falling is not an inevitable part of aging. These falls prevention classes are proven to help older adults reduce their risk of falling and we are thrilled to be receiving this funding to continue working with our partners throughout Maine to offer the education, resources, and skills they provide.”

Falls prevention classes emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable and can set realistic goals to increase activity. They can also change their environment to reduce fall risk factors and exercise to increase their strength and balance.

Healthy Living for ME currently provides a single-point of entry to a statewide network of workshops that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. They also provide workshops which focus on helping to manage chronic conditions like COPD, high blood pressure and chronic pain.