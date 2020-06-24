Heavy fog contributed to tractor trailer crash in Freeport

State Police say heavy fog contributed to a crash this morning in Freeport where a tractor trailer overturned spilling its load of crashed cars on both south and northbound lanes. A fleet of wreckers cleared the road of the wreckage and Interstate 295 reopened about 7 AM after being closed for nearly four hours The driver of the truck is 56 year old Kevin Russell of Weeks MIlls. He had minor injuries but did not require medical attention. There were no charges anticipated against him.