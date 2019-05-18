Hep A vaccines available Saturday through Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital

Since supplies are limited this weekend, priority will be given to those who were exposed on May 4th and 5th. Pines is out of supply for the rest of the weekend, so Cary patients who were exposed on these two dates are also encouraged to come to Walk-In Care in Presque Isle.

More vaccines will be arriving at both AR Gould Hospital and Cary Medical Center on Monday. Those exposed on May 6th or later can safely be vaccinated on Monday, or within a 14-day window of their exposure. Vaccines will be available on Monday afternoon at AR Gould’s Walk-In Clinic or at Cary’s Chan Center.

Many have asked about the need for children to be vaccinated. Since 2010, all children between the ages of 12-18 months get Hep A vaccinations as part of their regular vaccination schedule. Unless a parent has opted not to have their child vaccinated, they should already be covered.

If you ate at Burger Boy from April 24th through May 3rd and are outside of the window to be vaccinated and begin to develop symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, joint pain, yellow skin, itching or clay-colored stools, please contact your primary care provider for guidance or visit your local emergency room.