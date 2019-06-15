Hep A vaccines available throughout the weekend

Three County hospitals are working together to ensure anyone wanting to get the hepatitis A vaccine can do so.

Julie Tutt, Manager of Quality and Infection Prevention at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, says A.R. Gould and Cary Medical Center both took walk-ins on Saturday, with A.R. Gould's walk-in clinic on North Street offering the vaccine through 8 p.m. Saturday.

The walk-in clinic is scheduled to be open on Sunday as well, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., to ensure anyone wishing to be vaccinated can get one. Tutt says Sunday marks the 14-day mark for anyone who ate at the Mai Tai Restaurant on June 2nd, and is the end date to get that vaccination.

Tutt notes that Northern Maine Medical Center also has vaccine available.

For more information on the vaccine and whether you should get one or not, talk with your primary care provider.