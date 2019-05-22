Hepatitis A Vaccines Continue to Be Distributed in Wake of Aroostook County Scare

Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services have provided more than 700 vaccines to people who may have been exposed to the Hepatitis ‘A’ virus. It is estimated that there are more who may still need to receive the vaccine. As such, Cary will be hosting another Hepatitis ‘A’ vaccine clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22nd from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at Cary Medical Center in the Chan Center. This will be for people who ate at Burger Boy from May 8 - May 13, 2019. If you ate there prior to May 8, 2019, the vaccine is no longer effective for preventing the virus from this potential exposure.

After the clinic on the 22nd, anyone still needing to be vaccinated will be able to receive it at any Pines Health Services location. You may find the location of the nearest Pines office by visiting www.pineshealth.org.

May 27th is the last day to get vaccinated for those who may have eaten at Burger Boy on May 13, the final day of the exposure window.