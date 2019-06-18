Hepatitis A reported in Presque Isle

A third case of hepatitis A was reported by the CDC in Aroostook County on Friday, this time in Presque Isle. Kathy McCarty spoke with a hospital official on Saturday who says County hospitals are working together to make hepatitis A vaccine available for anyone who wants it.

Health professionals have been quick to respond, following the CDC report Friday that a worker at the Mai Tai in Presque Isle was diagnosed with hepatitis A. From increased staff to extra vaccine, hospitals in Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Kent are prepared to vaccinate the public as needed.

"The vaccine is available here at the walk-in clinic. We've actually communicated with Cary Medical Center as well and they have vaccines available as well at Pines Primary Care," says Julie Tutt, Manager of Quality and Infection Prevention for Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Julie Tutt, Manager of Quality and Infection Prevention at A.R. Gould, says once a virus like this is contracted, it can quickly spread throughout a community.

"I think it somehow managed to make its way here. I couldn't tell you. We do have that point person though."

Both A.R. Gould and Cary Medical Center held vaccination clinics on Saturday, with A.R. Gould hosting one at the walk-in clinic on Sunday as well. Both facilities will have vaccine available throughout the week, for anyone wishing to get vaccinated.

"Northern Maine Medical Center will be having a clinic as well, Monday afternoon at their hospital. So they will have some available to the public up in Fort Kent."

Tutt says one of the easiest ways to prevent passing along the virus is soap and water.

"Good hygiene and frequent hand washing is key here, because it is passed through people not doing good hand hygiene, and then it contaminates the food, it contaminates the water, and then that's how it spreads to other individuals."

Tutt says the 14-day window to get vaccinated, for those exposed at the Mai Tai on June 2nd, expired on June 16th. But she says the vaccine will continue to be available for anyone wishing to obtain it.

According to the CDC, hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver. It does not result in chronic infection. Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms, including: fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, that usually resolve within 2 months of infection. Antibodies produced in response to hepatitis A infection last for life and protect against reinfection. The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.

