Hepatitis A vaccine available through health care provider

Pines Health Services has Hepatitis A vaccine available today at the Caribou Health Center location at 74 Access Highway from now until 3 p.m.

Anyone who ate or drank at the Mai Tai restaurant in Presque Isle from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd, must be vaccinated by Sunday, June 16th, to be within the 14-day window when vaccine is effective for post-exposure Hepatitis A prevention. If you have already been vaccinated for Hepatitis A, you do not need another vaccine at this time.

Anyone wishing to be vaccinated for future prevention of Hepatitis A, should contact their nearest Pines Health Services location in Caribou, Van Buren, Presque Isle, Washburn or Fort Fairfield to schedule a time to get vaccinated during regular business hours.

As always, use excellent hand hygiene practices whenever preparing food at home or work, and before eating to minimize the risk of spread of this disease.

