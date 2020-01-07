Former Governor Lepage Won't Vote in Maine Presidential Primary

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage of Maine won't be voting in Maine's presidential primaries on March 3. The Sun Journal reports that the snowbird who lives in Florida in the winter has registered to vote in the Sunshine State, where he and his wife, Ann, bought a house in 2018 in a gated, private golf community in Ormond Beach. The move isn't a total surprise. He told a radio show host that he was moving if Democrat Janet Mills was elected governor. She took office a year ago.