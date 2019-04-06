Highway superintendent gives reaction to recent whiteouts

According to Jimmy Pelletier, the highway superintendent for the town of Limestone, his crew was out until 11 last night trying to keep roads clear. He says the roads that were the most challenging were the Cote and Ward roads

He adds that when he heard that roads had to be shut down in certain areas, he understood.

"You're doing the best you can. I mean when the winds blowing 40 plus miles an hour. The plow drivers are out there running their route but it takes them an hour to two hours to three hours depending on how long their route is. By the time you get turned around and start your route all over again, roads are closing in and there's nothing you can do about it," Pelletier said.

Pelletier says that if you are caught in a whiteout, slow way down, make sure your headlights are on, turn on your hazard lights, but never stop in a travel lane.