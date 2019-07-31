Hiker Suffers Broken Leg, Airlifted Off Appalachian Trail

AUGUSTA, Maine – The Maine Warden Service rescued a hiker who suffered a broken leg on the Appalachian trail and had to be airlifted off the trail yesterday afternoon and transported to Rumford hospital.

Anne Renner, age 24, of Arlington, Illinois, was hiking north on the Appalachian Trail through the Mahoosuc Notch when she fell and struck her lower right leg on a large rock on Monday evening. Due to poor cell coverage, she was unable to call 911, but another hiker who was going through hiked to where there was cell coverage and called 911 at 8:00 a.m. yesterday morning.

Renner was airlifted by a Maine Forest Service helicopter off the mountain at 1:00 yesterday afternoon, and transported to a waiting ambulance and then taken to Rumford Hospital at 1:30 p.m.

The Maine Warden Service worked with the Maine Forest Service, Newry Fire and Rescue, Bethel Fire and Rescue, Medcare Ambulance and Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue.

