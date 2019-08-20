FORT KENT, Maine - Steve Pelletier, Director of Planning and Economic Development, says numbers were down last year, but figures this year are close to past averages for new development in the community. He's seen a steady stream of contractors seeking permits this summer, with at least six homes being built this year.
Home construction numbers steady in Fort Kent
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Tue 5:54 PM, Aug 20, 2019
