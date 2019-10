Homeless Services of Aroostook Board of Director Chair, Penny McHatten says, "we are simply stating that the board is reorganizing and heading in a new direction which did not fit with the existing director's vision."

McHatten says they are not ready to fill the position of Executive Director. Duties of the Executive Director have been transferred to the Assistant Executive Director, Melanie Bubar until further notice.

All services previously offered and are in place will continue as usual.