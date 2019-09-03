Another day center is coming to Aroostook County. Homeless Services of Aroostook is looking into making a day program that would allow them to offer shelter 24/7. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford has the story.
Homeless Services of Aroostook look to offer shelter around the clock
