Honoring the Central Aroostook High School class of 2020

Power polls in Mars Hill are now decked out out with banners of each of the seniors from Central Aroostook High School. Like schools everywhere in the US, graduates there won't be having their traditional ceremony. The community decided to do something to show these young people how proud of them they are.

"It just kind of brightened up the whole town and gave us a happy thing to look at. They are getting short changed and it's supposed to be the happiest time of their life and they're kind of locked down and can't be with the people they should be celebrating with so we just wanted to give back and say hey we think about you, you're up there in lights and the whole community supports you."

This is just one of several efforts throughout the county to honor high school grads. Just a small way to say a big congrats to the class of 2020.