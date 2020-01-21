Hospital adds pharmacy service to make patients' transition home easier

If you've ever been a hospital patient discharged with a prescription, you may have found it inconvenient to fill on the way home. And if you're not feeling your best, the added stress of finding your pharmacy closed when you're in need of medication can add to your suffering. That's no longer an issue for patients at Northern Maine Medical Center. Pharmacist Amy Vaillancourt says patients will be given their prescriptions upon discharge, before they even leave their hospital bed.

"Most patients when they're discharged, they get a prescription sent to their regular pharmacy, and they have to leave the hospital, drive to wherever their pharmacy is, get out, go in the pharmacy, wait for their prescription, find out if they can fill it, how much the co-pay is, and then go home and recover. While here, we can make that process much quicker by giving them their medications, figuring out any problems that might happen with their prescription, right before they leave the hospital. So they can just go right home and focus on recovering," says Amy Vaillancourt.