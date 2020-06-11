PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Greg LaFrancois, President of the Presque Isle facility, says this is one of the last pieces in the puzzle of the hospital returning to a more normal routine. Hospital officials had limited access earlier this year, keeping in line with state and federal mandates, to ensure the health of patients and staff.
Hospital allows visitors in certain departments, beginning today
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Thu 6:38 PM, Jun 11, 2020
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Greg LaFrancois, President of the Presque Isle facility, says this is one of the last pieces in the puzzle of the hospital returning to a more normal routine. Hospital officials had limited access earlier this year, keeping in line with state and federal mandates, to ensure the health of patients and staff.