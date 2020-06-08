Hospital finds alternative ways to continue health education programs

Health care facilities have had to change how they deliver services, as a result of the coronavirus. Dawn Roberts, Community Health Specialist with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, says that includes healthy living programs.

"We're still committed to working at the community level to promote healthy living, because it helps with chronic diseases and just overall wellness. So we had to look at our programming that we had scheduled and see how we could still provide it without being in person like we're used to doing," says Dawn Roberts.

