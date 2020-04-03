Hospital official advises 'keep your distance' to help slow spread of virus

The best way to control the spread of Covid 19 is through basic infection control practices like washing your hands, sanitizing things often, and coughing into your elbow. Alain Bois, RN and Chief Operating Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center, says another effective practice is social distancing.

"There's some - some evidence behind it that has shown that even people living in the same environment - close environment - if they're kept their distance away people that were infected, the - there was quite the low incidence of those people getting infected as well," says Alain Bois.

