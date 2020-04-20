Hospital requiring all visitors wear face coverings

At the urging of Governor Janet Mills, more and more people in Maine are donning various forms of face coverings, in an effort to stay safe. Hospitals too are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of those entering their facilities. Alain Bois, RN and Chief Operating Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center, says effective April 20th, anyone entering their hospital will be required to wear some type of protective covering over their face.

"We will be requiring all visitors coming into the building - and when I say visitors, it could be delivery personnel that needs to bring the medications we've ordered or something like that - they will have to wear a face covering. Any patients coming in for lab work, even though they feel good, we will ask them to wear a face covering," says Alain Bois.

