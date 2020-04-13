Hospital strategically using PPEs, welcomes donations

With more than 560 employees on staff, Northern Maine Medical Center goes through hundreds of masks, gowns and gloves in any given week. But now that Covid-19 has been reported in The County, the use of PPEs is expected to increase. Alain Bois, RN and Chief Operating Officer at NMMC, says masks and isolation gowns have been the most difficult to obtain.

"We haven't had a patient yet in our catchment area. There's now two patients in The County. So we want to be strategic about how we deploy it. We don't want to open it all up and then, you know, within a month or two we have no more supplies, and now we're really getting hit with that - that wave of patients. So we are conserving it and following the Maine CDC recommendations to have conservation strategies in place. And that's what we are doing here throughout the organization," says Alain Bois.